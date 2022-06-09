SG Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,101 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Standex International worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Standex International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,217. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

