SG Capital Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $53,585,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

