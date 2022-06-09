SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

