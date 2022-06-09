SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,348 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises about 4.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Stride worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 4,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,826. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

