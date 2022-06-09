SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,481 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

ALG stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,281. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

