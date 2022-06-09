SG Capital Management LLC Sells 267,878 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 267,878 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 98,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

