Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

