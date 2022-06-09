Shay Capital LLC Has $357,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Shay Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TGH opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

