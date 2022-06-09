Shay Capital LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Shay Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOV. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

