Shay Capital LLC Invests $296,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

NYSE:SI opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

