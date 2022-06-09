Shay Capital LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Shares of CYBR opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

