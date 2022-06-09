Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.