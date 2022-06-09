Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $903.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

