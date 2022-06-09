Shay Capital LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Shay Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $53,083,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

