Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.46 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.