Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.17 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

