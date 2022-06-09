Shellback Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

