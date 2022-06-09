Shellback Capital LP Takes $408,000 Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LAW opened at $21.99 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. CS Disco’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

