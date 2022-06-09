Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.75 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

