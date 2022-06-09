Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

