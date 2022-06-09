Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

