Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

