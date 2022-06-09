Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 71,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

