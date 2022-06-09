Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,713. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.