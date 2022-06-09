Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.79. 9,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,099. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

