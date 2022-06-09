Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 14,085 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 589,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 121,669 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,251,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.74.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,495 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.51. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,069. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

