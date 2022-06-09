Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,283. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.