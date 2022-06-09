Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 46 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.84. 141,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.