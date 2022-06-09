Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes $271,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

