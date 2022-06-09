SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. SHIELD has a market cap of $92,694.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,116.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.17 or 0.05947413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00198798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00608600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00578034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00070015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004281 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.