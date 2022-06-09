Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.37 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $805,764.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,956,886 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

