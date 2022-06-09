SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $342,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

