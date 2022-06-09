Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,077. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

