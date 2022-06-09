Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. 223,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 94,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

