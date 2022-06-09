Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,718 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $72,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $344,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.