Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the quarter. Forward Air comprises about 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Forward Air worth $153,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Forward Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 296,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,006. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

