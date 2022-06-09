Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $113.85 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $113,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $665.28. 3,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,555. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.01.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

