Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $121.43 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,364,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,439 shares during the quarter. United Bankshares accounts for about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $121,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,676. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

