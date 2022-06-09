Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $128.92 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 4.82% of Independent Bank worth $128,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,536,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Independent Bank by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 544,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.