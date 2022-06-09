Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $76.72 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,326 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Element Solutions worth $76,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

