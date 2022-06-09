Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 712,566 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,566 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $102,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

FHN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,602. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,362. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

