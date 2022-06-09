Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,145 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Huntington Bancshares worth $75,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

