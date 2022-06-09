Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 18,028 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $90,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,132. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $316.73 and a one year high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.