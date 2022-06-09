Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 22,473 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Simply Good Foods worth $95,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,222. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

