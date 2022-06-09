Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 25,726 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 5.69% of ICF International worth $109,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,842. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

