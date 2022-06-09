Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $85,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,804. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.