Simone Wu Sells 697 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,348,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.