Sinecera Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

PBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.