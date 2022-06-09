Sinecera Capital LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.86. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.