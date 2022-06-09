Sinecera Capital LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.